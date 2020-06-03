West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday, 2 June, announced that the West Bengal Class 12 board 2020 exams have been further rescheduled and the pending examinations will be held on 2, 6, and 8 July. The decision was announced after the government had ordered schools to remain shut till 30 June. The exams were earlier scheduled to start on 29 June.A majority of the Class 12 board exams have been conducted from 13-21 March. The pending examinations were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.The following subject exams were postponed: Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy, Chemistry, Economics, Journalism, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French, Statistics, Geography, Costing and Taxation, Home Management, and Family Resource Management.Week After Cyclone Amphan, Kolkata is Crawling Back to NormalcyThe Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Tuesday, also released a notification for the Class 10 (only for the northeast district of Delhi) and Class 12 (All India) examinations that are scheduled to be held from 1 July to 15 July 2020.CBSE stated that in each district, where CBSE is having affiliated schools, one school will be fixed as a nodal examination centre for the candidates "who have shifted from their earlier district of examination centre to another district."Unlock 1: CBSE Releases Details of Class 10-12 Board Exams in July We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.