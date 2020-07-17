West Bengal Class 12 Exam Results to Be Released at 4 pm Today

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be releasing the Class 12 board exam results at 4 pm on Friday, 17 July. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official state board website at wbresults.nic.in.

Almost eight lakh students appeared for the Class 12 state board examinations this year. The examinations were held from 12-27 March. The majority of the main subject exam papers were concluded before the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was imposed. The pending board examinations were conducted on 29 June, 2 July, and 6 July.

The board exam results will be declared at 3:30 pm. However, students will only be able to access their results on the official state board website and through SMS services from 4 pm.