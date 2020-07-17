West Bengal Class 12 Exam Results to Be Released at 4 pm Today
Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official state board website – wbresults.nic.in.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be releasing the Class 12 board exam results at 4 pm on Friday, 17 July. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official state board website at wbresults.nic.in.
Almost eight lakh students appeared for the Class 12 state board examinations this year. The examinations were held from 12-27 March. The majority of the main subject exam papers were concluded before the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was imposed. The pending board examinations were conducted on 29 June, 2 July, and 6 July.
The board exam results will be declared at 3:30 pm. However, students will only be able to access their results on the official state board website and through SMS services from 4 pm.
How to Download WBBSE Class 12 Board Results 2020?
- Visit the official website of the department at wbresults.nic.in
- Click on the link for Class 12 results on the home page.
- After this, a new page will open, where you will need to enter the required details and press submit.
- Check and download the result for future reference.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.