UPSEE 2020 Admit Card Release: Check Steps to Download Below
Candidates who registered for the UPSEE 2020 exam can download the admit cards from upsee.nic.in.
Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 admit cards were released by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Thursday, 10 September. The exam is scheduled to be held on 20 September.
Candidates who registered for the UPSEE 2020 exam can download the admit cards from the official website upsee.nic.in using their registration number and password. Over 1.60 lakh candidates will be appearing for the exam this year at 206 centres.
The UPSEE 2020 exam will be held in three shifts starting at 9-11 am, 12-3 pm, and 3:45-6:15 pm. Candidates are required to report their examination centres an hour before the start of the exam.
How to Download UPSEE 2020 Admit Card:
- Visit the official website at upsee.nic.in
- On the homepage,click on the relevant link to download the admit card
- Key in your application number, password and security pin to login
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
- Download and take its print out.
The UPSEE 2020 exam will be an objective questions bade for the Drawing Aptitutde Test. Candidates who clear the UPSEE 2020 exam will move forward to the counselling processing by the AKTU.
The UPSEE 2020 exam is conducted to fill engineering seats in government and private colleges in Uttar Pradesh. The exam is conducted every year for admissions to the first year of Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in BTech/ BArch/ BDes/ BPharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA (Integrated).
