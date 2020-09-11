UPSEE 2020 Admit Card Release: Check Steps to Download Below 

Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 admit cards were released by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Thursday, 10 September. The exam is scheduled to be held on 20 September.

Candidates who registered for the UPSEE 2020 exam can download the admit cards from the official website upsee.nic.in using their registration number and password. Over 1.60 lakh candidates will be appearing for the exam this year at 206 centres.

The UPSEE 2020 exam will be held in three shifts starting at 9-11 am, 12-3 pm, and 3:45-6:15 pm. Candidates are required to report their examination centres an hour before the start of the exam.