UP Board to Release Result 1 Month After Lockdown Is Lifted: Dy CM
Amid uncertainty over results of class 10 and 12 board exams in the state, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday, 7 April, told The Quint “The result date has not been fixed yet and the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) will declare the result one month after the lockdown is lifted.”
He also mentioned that the evaluation process takes around a month to complete, after which the final result sheet of the both the classes board exams can be released.
Sharma also dismissed rumours about mass promotion of all students who had appeared for class 10 and 12 board examinations this year. “We have not said any such thing,” he said.
Fake News About UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Board Result 2020
A fake claim was shared on social media platforms regarding the promotion of class 10 and 12 students without the declaration of the result. However, the board dismissed such a claim immediately and said that they will start the evaluation as soon as the lockdown will be lifted.
UPMSP Board Exam 2020
Uttar Pradesh class 10 board exams were conducted from 18 February till 3 March, whereas, the class 12 exams were held from 18 February till 6 March. A total of around 56 lakh students registered for the board examinations. The exams were conducted in 7,784 centres across the state.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)