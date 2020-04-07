UP Board to Release Result 1 Month After Lockdown Is Lifted: Dy CM

Amid uncertainty over results of class 10 and 12 board exams in the state, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Tuesday, 7 April, told The Quint “The result date has not been fixed yet and the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) will declare the result one month after the lockdown is lifted.”

He also mentioned that the evaluation process takes around a month to complete, after which the final result sheet of the both the classes board exams can be released.

Sharma also dismissed rumours about mass promotion of all students who had appeared for class 10 and 12 board examinations this year. “We have not said any such thing,” he said.