The Uttar Pradesh Join Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2020, also known as UP JEE 2020, will be held between 19-25 July and admit cards for the same shall be available for download on 8 July, according to a notification on the UPJEE council website.Admissions to various diploma programmes in engineering, management and post-graduate diplomas are offered on the basis of marks obtained in the UPJEE entrance exam.While Group A UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2020 exams will be held on 19 July from 9 am to noon, Group E exams will be held on the same date from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Exams for Groups B, C, D, F, G, H and I will be held on 25 July from 9 am to noon.The Group K1 to K8 exams will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on 25 July.The UPJEE 2020 exams were first scheduled to be held on 26 April, but were later postponed to 31 May due the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. The exam was later again postponed to 14 and 15 June