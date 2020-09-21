UP Govt Introduces NCERT Syllabus for Class 11, 12 Commerce Stream

The old UP state education syllabus prescribe one compulsory subject of Hindi or general Hindi, book keeping and accountancy and business organisation and correspondence, along with any two out of economics, commercial geography, banking elements, industrial organisation, mathematics and elementary statistics, computer, as well as insurance principles and behaviour besides two subjects out of the humanities stream.

According to officials, the new syllabus will prescribe students general Hindi and business studies and accountancy as compulsory subjects besides any two optional subjects out of economics, English, mathematics and computer.