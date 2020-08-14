UP Govt Adopts Google Bolo to Improve Student Language Skills 

More than one crore children enrolled in around 1.13 lakh primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will now be able to improve their pronunciation in both Hindi and English, by using Google's 'Bolo' app.

The free app was launched in India in March 2019 and uses Google's speech recognition and text-to-speech technology.

It features an animated character, 'Diya', who encourages children to read stories aloud and helps if the child is unable to pronounce a word.

It also lauds the reader when they complete the reading.

State Institute of Educational Management and Training (SIEMAT) Director Sanjay Sinha said that the app is designed for primary grade children, aged between six and 11 years.

“Google Bolo helps improve both their English and Hindi reading skills, by encouraging them to read aloud. app also gives instant feedback," he said.

'Bolo' is a read-along app or a speech-based, reading-tutor app for Android-based smartphones. It can be downloaded for free from Google's Play Store.