UP Board to Conduct Class 12 Practical Exams from 3 February

UP Board of Intermediate Education/Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), on Thursday, 21 January released the dates of Class 12 board practical examination. According to the notice, Class 12 practical examinations will be held in two phases, between 3 February to 22 February.

The first phase of Class 12 practical exam is scheduled to start from 3 February and will go on till 12 February. It will take place at Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakut, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan, and Basti zones.

Whereas, the second one will start from 13 February and will go on till 22 February at Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur centres.