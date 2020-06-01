Nearly 99 percent of evaluation work for the Uttar Pradesh board Class 10 and Class 12 exams has been completed, reported Hindustan Times, quoting Uttar Pradesh Board Secretary Neena Srivastava. The result for both the classes is expected to be announced by end of June 2020.“More than 99.06% of UP Board answer sheets was completed by Saturday. The evaluation work of remaining copies will be completed in a day or two. We will be able to declare results by June end.” Neena Srivastava, Uttar Pradesh Education Board SecretaryAccording to the report, evaluation work in 67 districts has been completed. Pending evaluations for the remaining eight districts – Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Aligarh, Meerut, Bareilly, Basti and Varanasi – evaluation is still pending. Evaluation of Class 10 and 12 exam papers was earlier started only in 20 green zones.“Out of 281 centres, evaluation work is over in 268 centres. In 13 centres, the task will be completed shortly,” Srivastava added.Results for the two board exams was scheduled to be announced on 24 April but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.How to Download UP Board Class 10 & 12 Result 2020?Visit the official website of board at - upmsp.edu.in.Click on the link 'Class 12 Board Result 2020' or 'Class 10 Board Result 2020Enter the required login details.The result will appear on the screen, as soon as you click on submit.Check and download the result for future reference. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.