UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams to Begin on 3 October

The Uttar Pradesh Education Board on Wednesday, 16 September, announced that the UP High School and Intermediate Improvement/Compartment Examinations will be held on 3 October. The examination will be held in two shifts: 8 am to 11:15 am and 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Nearly 33,344 candidates including 15,839 high school and 17,5050 intermediate students will appear in the UP compartment exams in 163 centres spread across the state. This is the first time that students of class 10 have been provided the option to appear in compartment exams in the state.