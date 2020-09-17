UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams to Begin on 3 October
Nearly 33,344 candidates including 15,839 high school and 17,5050 intermediate students will appear in the exams.
The Uttar Pradesh Education Board on Wednesday, 16 September, announced that the UP High School and Intermediate Improvement/Compartment Examinations will be held on 3 October. The examination will be held in two shifts: 8 am to 11:15 am and 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
Nearly 33,344 candidates including 15,839 high school and 17,5050 intermediate students will appear in the UP compartment exams in 163 centres spread across the state. This is the first time that students of class 10 have been provided the option to appear in compartment exams in the state.
UP Compartment Exam 2020 Exam Centre Health Guidelines.
- Social distancing of at least 6 feet between two students.
- Students exhibiting symptoms of fever, dry cough, etc, will be made to sit in separate rooms.
- The guidelines issued by the central and state government will be enforced by the district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) at all centres.
- Sanitisation of exam centres will be carried out before the exam.
- All students are required to wear a mask. Face masks will be arranged for students who arrive at centre without one.
- Students and staff will also be thermal scanned at the exam centres’ entrances.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.