Tripura Class 10 Board Results to be Released at 9 AM on Friday

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBBSE) class 10 board examinations will be declared on 9 am on Friday, 3 July. Over 39,000 students appeared for the class 10 board examinations.

The education board was planning to hold pending board examinations from 5 June but postponed it further due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.

In view of the recent Supreme Court verdict on the cancellation of the class 10 CBSE examinations and the health of students, the Tripura education board officially cancelled all pending class 10 board examinations.

Students who appeared for the class 10 examination can now visit the official website and check their respective results. Students will be required to have their respective roll numbers and other information before checking the result.

The direct link and steps to download the TBBSE class 10 result are given down below: