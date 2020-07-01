Tripura Class 10 Board Results to be Released at 9 AM on Friday
The TBBSE also recently cancelled all pending class 10 board exams in view of the SC verdict on CBSE board exams.
The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBBSE) class 10 board examinations will be declared on 9 am on Friday, 3 July. Over 39,000 students appeared for the class 10 board examinations.
The education board was planning to hold pending board examinations from 5 June but postponed it further due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state.
In view of the recent Supreme Court verdict on the cancellation of the class 10 CBSE examinations and the health of students, the Tripura education board officially cancelled all pending class 10 board examinations.
Students who appeared for the class 10 examination can now visit the official website and check their respective results. Students will be required to have their respective roll numbers and other information before checking the result.
The direct link and steps to download the TBBSE class 10 result are given down below:
How to Check TBBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020?
Log on to Tripura Board of Secondary Education official website webresults.nic.in
Click on the link for 'Tripura Class 10 Board Examination Results 2020'.
Enter the hall ticket details to login.
Click on 'Submit' button to see the score.
Download your TBBSE Class 10 result.
Tripura Class 10 Board Result 2019 Analysis
Tripura Board 10 exam 2019 saw a pass percentage of, 62.87 percent. Pass percent of 56.47 percent was recorded for the girls in the state.
