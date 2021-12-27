TN Paramedical Provisional Allotment 2021: Result To Be Out Today
Candidates can check the TN paramedical provisional allotment order 2021 on tnmedicalselection.net once released.
The Tamil Nadu, TN Paramedical Provisional Allotment 2021 order is scheduled to be released on 27 December 2021. Hence, candidates from rank 1 to 10511 must regularly visit the official website of TN medical selection at tnmedicalselection.net throughout the day, to know their first round counselling result, once released.
Candidates must note that the last date to fill the application form for the first round counselling process was 26 December 2021, till 05:00 PM.
Moroever, in order to complete the admission process, candidates who have been allotted seats must report at their respective colleges on or before 31 December 2021.
Candidates must also note that the registration process for second round of counselling shall commence from 28 December 2021 and continue till 31 December 2021.
Please refer to the steps mentioned below to check the TN paramedical provisional allotment list 2021.
TN Paramedical Provisional Allotment List 2021: How to download
Visit the official website of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tamil Nadu at tnhealth.tn.gov.in or tnmedicalselection.net.
Navigate to the ‘Notifications’ section, present on the home page.
Select the link that reads 'TN Paramedical Provisional Allotment List 2021'
Enter your official login credentials such as username and password.
The TN Paramedical Provisional Allotment List 2021 shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a print out for future reference.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website in order to know more about the seat matrix of the courses.
Also, candidates must note that those who are absent on the scheduled date and time of online counselling will not be considered for admission under any circumstances.
Hence, all students are advised to thoroughly check their counselling timings and regularly visit the official website, for more updates on the TN Paramedical Provisional Allotment List 2021.
