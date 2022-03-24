AICTE Releases Revised Academic Calendar for 2022-23: Details Here

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) released the revised academic calendar for the session 2022-23. All the universities and institutions approved by AICTE will have to work as per the academic calendar.

As per the released calendar, the classes for first-year students in technical courses will start from 1 August 2022. let's have a look at the important dates and commencement schedule for the academic year 2022-23.