Telangana SSC 2022: Revised Exam Dates, Check Details Here
Telangana SSC 2022: Revised exam dates state that the exams will start from 23 May 2022.
The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) has revised the dates for the Telangana SSC Exams 2022 on Wednesday, 16 March 2022.
The Board has decided to tweak the SSC Exams 2022 timetable after the National Testing Agency (NTA) rescheduled the timetable for JEE Main 2022 Examination.
Candidates appearing for the examination can find the new Telangana SSC Exams 2022 timetable on the official website of the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) - bse.telangana.gov.in.
The Telangana State SSC Exams are now scheduled to be conducted in the months of May and June 2022.
Candidates appearing for the SSC Exams 2022 can find more information regarding the examination dates and timings on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.
Telangana SSC 2022 Timetable - Revised Dates and Exam Time
Students are requested to take a look at the revised timetable that was published on 16 March 2022.
According to the new dates released on the website, the Telangana State SSC Exams 2022 will now be conducted from 23 May 2022 to 1 June 2022.
It is to be noted by the candidates appearing for the examination that the exam timings are from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. It is the same for all subjects and papers.
To know in detail about the revised exam dates, students can find the official notice on the website.
The SSC Vocational Courses papers are scheduled to be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Students should take proper note of the exam timings.
Telangana SSC 2022 Timetable - Important Instructions
This year, the Telangana State SSC Exams 2022 students have been given the opportunity to answer only 50 percent of questions in different sections.
However, it is to be noted that the choices are available for only the theory sections. Students will have to answer all the questions in the objective part of the question paper.
Students should also remember that the Telangana State Class 10 Board Exams 2022 will be conducted in offline mode only.
It is to be ensured that the students are vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus before appearing for the examinations.
Students are also requested to follow all the COVID-19 protocols at the examination centres.
All the latest information are available on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.
