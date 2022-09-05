ADVERTISEMENT

Teachers' Day 2022: UGC Research Grant/ Fellowship Schemes Launch Today; Details

UGC Research Grant/ Fellowship Schemes launch: Three grants and two fellowship schemes will be launched today.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has officially announced that it will launch new research grants and a series of Fellowship schemes on Teachers' Day 2022. The launch is set to take place today, Monday, 5 September 2022 on Teachers' Day at 3 pm. It is important to note that the UGC made this announcement via the official Twitter handle of UGC India. The date and time of the launch of the UGC Research Grant/ Fellowship Schemes are fixed.

One should note that the UGC Research Grant/ Fellowship Schemes launch event will be live streamed on the official Twitter and YouTube channels of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Interested viewers should keep a close eye on the Twitter and YouTube channels of UGC at 3 pm on Monday if they want to watch the live streaming of the launch event.

As per the latest details from the UGC, a total of 3 grants and 2 fellowship schemes have been officially announced by the commission. The UGC has also revealed that three research grants for faculty members and in-service teachers will be launched on Monday, on the occasion of Teachers' Day.

According to the latest official details from the University Grants Commission (UGC), a total of 100 slots will be available for the UGC Research Grant/ Fellowship Schemes.

It is important to note that selected candidates will receive Rs 50,000 per month and Rs 50,000 per year as a contingency from the UGC.

UGC Research Grant Launch Today: Details Here

The three research grants that will be launched for faculty members and in-service teachers are as follows:

  • Research Grant for In-Service Faculty Members - tenure will be for 2 years.

  • Dr DS Kothari Research Grant for Newly Recruited - It is a post-doctoral fellowship scheme for those in the field of sciences, medical, and engineering sciences. The tenure is for 2 years.

  • Fellowship for Superannuated Faculty Members – UGC launched this scheme to provide an opportunity to superannuated teachers who have been actively engaged in research and teaching programmes. The tenure is for 3 years.

UGC Fellowship Scheme Launch Today: Information

The two fellowship schemes that will be launched by the University Grants Commission (UGC) are as follows:

  • Dr Radhakrishnan UGC Post-Doctoral fellowship scheme - This fellowship aims to provide an opportunity to carry out advanced studies and research in the fields of Humanities and Social Sciences including languages in Indian Universities, Colleges, and Institutions. The tenure is for 3 years.

  • Savitribai Jyotirao Phule fellowship for the single girl child. The tenure for this is going to be for 5 years.

