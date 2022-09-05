Teachers' Day 2022: UGC Research Grant/ Fellowship Schemes Launch Today; Details

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has officially announced that it will launch new research grants and a series of Fellowship schemes on Teachers' Day 2022. The launch is set to take place today, Monday, 5 September 2022 on Teachers' Day at 3 pm. It is important to note that the UGC made this announcement via the official Twitter handle of UGC India. The date and time of the launch of the UGC Research Grant/ Fellowship Schemes are fixed.

One should note that the UGC Research Grant/ Fellowship Schemes launch event will be live streamed on the official Twitter and YouTube channels of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Interested viewers should keep a close eye on the Twitter and YouTube channels of UGC at 3 pm on Monday if they want to watch the live streaming of the launch event.