Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Pass All School Students From Class I to IX

After Uttar Pradesh and Puducherry, the Tamil Nadu School Education department has been instructed to declare all students of Classes 1 to 9 as 'All Pass.' The moves comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on 24 March, during which he announced a three-week lockdown across the country, to curb the menace of coronavirus. Additionally, the department said students who weren't able to write the Plus 2 on 24 March alone will be permitted to take it at a later date.

Earlier, on 19 March, the Tamil Nadu government had ordered all schools and colleges to be shut till the end of the month.