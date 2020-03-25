Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Pass All School Students From Class I to IX
After Uttar Pradesh and Puducherry, the Tamil Nadu School Education department has been instructed to declare all students of Classes 1 to 9 as 'All Pass.' The moves comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on 24 March, during which he announced a three-week lockdown across the country, to curb the menace of coronavirus. Additionally, the department said students who weren't able to write the Plus 2 on 24 March alone will be permitted to take it at a later date.
Earlier, on 19 March, the Tamil Nadu government had ordered all schools and colleges to be shut till the end of the month.
Meanwhile, the Directorate of School Education, Puducherry on Tuesday, said that all annual examinations have been cancelled and that students of class I to IX would be declared as “All Pass”, reported ANI. The government said it took the decision as it was not feasible to conduct annual examinations under lockdown.
Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government on 18 March, declared that all schools students from Class I to VIII would be promoted without having to appear for examinations, reported PTI. The government had said that school exams in the state, which were scheduled from 23 to 28 March, have been cancelled.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)