SWAYAM July 2021 Admit Card Released: Check Steps To Download
Candidates can download the SWAYAM July 2021 admit card on swayam.nta.ac.in.
The admit cards for the July 2021 session of Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM), have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Thus, candidates who will be appearing for the exam can visit the official website, https://swayam.nta.ac.in/ and download their respective admit cards.
The SWAYAM July 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on 21 February 2022 and 22 February 2022.
Previously, the July 2021 semester exams were supposed to be held on 18 February 2022 and 19 February. However, they were postponed due to the Assembly elections in several states.
Candidates must note that the SWAYAM 2021 exams will be held in two shifts of 180 minutes each.
The first session or morning session of the SWAYAM July 2021 exam will commence at 09:00 AM and conclude at 12:00 PM.
Whereas the second session or the afternoon session, shall begin at 03:00 PM and end at 06:00 PM.
Please check a step by step procedure given below now to download the SWAYAM July 2021 admit card
SWAYAM July 2021 Admit card: How to download
Visit the official website of SWAYAM at https://swayam.nta.ac.in/
Navigate to the link that reads 'SWAYAM July 2021 hall ticket' s present on the home page.
Enter the required details such and a One Time Password (OTP) shall be generated.
Upon entering it successfully, you will be enabled to access the SWAYAM portal.
Next, your SWAYAM July 2021 hall ticket shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a print out for future use.
All candidates must thoroughly check their SWAYAM july 2021 admit cards as soon as they download them. This is because the SWAYAM july 2021 admit card is an extremely important document without which no student shall be allowed entry into the examination hall.
Thus, if any student notices any error or discrepancies, please react out to NTA at 011-40759000 or write to them at swayam@nta.ac.in.
Additionally, candidates must remember that no admit cards shall be sent by post by the NTA. Thus, they must download the admit card online and keep a print out of it to bring to the exam hall.
