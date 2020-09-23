Can CBSE Declare Compartment Exam Results by October? Asks SC

Senior advocate Vivek Tankha, representing petitioners, submitted before the bench that the compartment exams have been underway from 22 to 29 September, and if the college admissions were over before the results were announced then the students would lose out on the opportunity for the current academic year.

The bench asked the UGC that this being a peculiar situation and could it explore making some room for students taking the compartment exam.

According to CBSE, around 1,50,198 students from Class 10 and 87,651 students from Class 12 are expected to appear in the compartment exams being held by the board.