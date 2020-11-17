Go to the Govt: SC Dismisses Plea Seeking CBSE Exam Fee Waiver

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 17 November, dismissed a plea that had asked the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) and the Delhi government to wave examination fees for students of class 10 and 12, who will be appearing in board examinations next year, reported news agency PTI.

Refusing to entertain the plea, filed by an NGO on behalf of parents facing financial problems induced by the coronavirus pandemic, a three-judge bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and MR Shah wondered how the court can intervene in such a matter.