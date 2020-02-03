4 Suspended from Andhra Varsity Hostel Over Pro-Amaravati Protest

Four students of the Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Guntur were suspended from the university hostel on Saturday, 1 February, for being associated with the APJAC (Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee) for Amaravati. The JAC has been protesting against the shifting of the state capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

A suspension notice issued by Chief Warden D Ramchandran under the orders of the vice-chancellor said that the students were “suspended from the university hostels with immediate effect for their participation in anti-government activities.”

The notice goes on to specify that the students were found participating in “the anti-government activities of APJAC for Amaravati.”