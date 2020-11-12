Schools, Colleges to Reopen in Tripura From 1 December

Tripura Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Thursday, 12 November, announced that schools and colleges will be reopening in the state in a phased manner from 1 December. The final decision for reopening education institutions will be ratified at a meeting scheduled on 27 November.

“We have decided to reopen class 10 and class 12 in schools and all government degree colleges, technical institutions from 1 December. We shall monitor the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation and decide finally,”said the minister.

According to the minister, classes would be held with written parental consent only.

Tripura Education Department Director Uttam Kumar Chakma stated on Wednesday that 50 percent teachers and staff are coming to the schools across the state since 15 October and the students of Class 9-12 are allowed to come to the schools for counselling by the teachers with the permission of their parents.

The educational institutions in nearby states, like Assam, also reopened on Monday after more than seven months, while the other northeastern states are yet to decide on the resumption of classes in schools on a regular basis.

As of 12 November, Tripura has reported 1,198 COVID-19 cases and 359 deaths, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(With inputs from IANS)