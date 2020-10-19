Schools, Colleges to Reopen in Assam from 2 November: Edu Minister

Private schools and coaching institutes will also be allowed to open with restrictions and safety norms in place. Attendance is not mandatory and joining school is voluntary. Parents and guardians will take the final decision to send children to school.

School classes will be held in two batches - from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm with not more than 25 students in each section. Examinations will be held only for Class 8 which will be conducted by schools, while board examinations will be held for those in class 10 and 12. Students of other classes will be promoted without any examination.