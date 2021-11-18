SC Hearing on Plea For CBSE & ICSE Term 1 Hybrid Mode Board Exams 2021
6 students have registered a plea to the SC for the CBSE/ ICSE 10 and 12 exams 2021 to be held in a hybrid mode
The Term 1 Board Exams 2021-2022 for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) have commenced and are currently being conducted in an offline mode of exam.
However, following a plea made by students that wishes the 10 and 12 exams to be conducted in a hybrid mode of exam instead, the supreme court is scheduled to hear their plea today on 18 November, 2021.
The plea for the CBSE and ICSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022 to be conducted in an offline manner was supposed to be heard by a bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice CT Ravi Kumar on 15 November 2021. However, due to some unforeseeable reasons, the Bench had adjourned the hearing to today and said that it would hear the matter along with another case today.
The petition that was filed has been done by 6 students who seek the revokement of the two circulars from CBSE and ICSE regarding the exams to be conducted in an offline mode.
The CBSE circular is dated 14 October, 2021 and ICSE circular is dated 22 October, 2021.
Readers must note that the CBSE and ICSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022 have already commenced and are being currently conducted in an offline mode. Thus, despite the exams carrying on and the hearing of the petition getting postponed, all students are eagerly waiting for the Supreme Court's verdict on the matter.
The petitioners have alleged time and time again that due to the prevalence of COVID-19 in the country, the offline mode of exams is not a sensible and wise decision.
They stressed on the fact that children are more prone to getting infections specially if they are not vaccinated. Thus, students across the country are now waiting for the Supreme Court to take a decision on the matter.
