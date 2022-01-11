RRB NTPC 2021: CBT 1 Result To Be Declared on 15 January
Candidates can check their RRB NTPC 2021 CBT 1 result on 15 January 2022, at rrbmumbai.gov.in and rrbcdg.gov.in
The CBT 1 results for the Railway Recruitment Board(RRB), Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC), 2021 is likely to be announced by 15 January 2022.
Thus, candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the following official websites, rrbmumbai.gov.in and rrbcdg.gov.in, to check their results once released.
The RRB NTPC 2020 exam was held in a total of 7 phases to recruit efficient people to fill almost 35000 vacancies.
Additionally, candidates must note once the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT 1 result is declared, the exam dates for the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT 2 shall also be released.
Hence, those who score well in these exams shall then become eligible to appear for the final recruitment for the RRB NTPC 2021.
Please check below now for a list of websites to check your RRB NTPC 2021 results
RRB NTPC 2021 CBT 1 Result: List of Websites to Check your Result
RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in
RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in
RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in
RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in
RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in
RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in
RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in
RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in
RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in
RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in
RB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in
RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in
RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in
RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in
RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
RRB Siliguri: rrbsiliguri.gov.in
RRB Trivandrumpuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in
RRB Gorakhpur: Site discontinued
