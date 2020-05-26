The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has suggested that schools in Orange and Green Zones could be opened and students from Classes 8-12 can be brought in a staggered manner, as and when the lockdown is lifted.These suggestions have been made by the council after the Union Human Resource Development Ministry asked it to set-up a task-force on ways of reopening schools, which have been shut nearly two months since a nationwide lockdown was imposed in March.According to the recommendations, children up to Class 7 will not be brought in to schools till the lockdown is lifted completely, as concerns over their health and safety remain. Additionally, only one-third of students will be brought in, as and when schools reopen.A source familiar with the matter told The Quint that “it is difficult for children to maintain social distancing, hence it was felt that in order to maintain their safety, they should not be asked to come in just when schools reopen.”The source also added that schools may be asked to “completely sanitize” their premises on a regular basis and students must wear masks. Even while travelling to schools, parents and schools must ensure that the safety of students is not endangered.When asked about when schools are likely to reopen, the source said that this decision will only be taken by the HRD Ministry, which is now studying the proposal presented by the NCERT. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.