PSTET Admit Card 2019: Hall Ticket Releases at 3 PM at pstet.net
Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) will release the PSTET admit card for 2019 at 3 pm on 16 December 2019. Applicants can check and download the admit card from the official website at pstet.net.
The exam for Punjab School Examination Board will be held on 22 Decemebr 2019 (Sunday) as scheduled. Carrying the admit cards to appear for the examination is necessary. Applicants can download the admit card by entering the registration number and password. The direct link to download the PSTET admit card 2019 is mentioned below.
Steps To Download The PSTET Admit Card 2019 Online
- Visit the official website of PSTET at pstet.net
- Click on Download tab n click "e-Admit Card"
- Candidates then need to enter the required registration number, date of birth and captcha code.
- Individual Admit card will appear on the screens.
- Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference
After downloading the PSTET admit cards, candidates should recheck and verify the information mentioned in the admit card. If applicants find anything wrong with the information mentioned in their admit cards. There are several details mentioned in the admit card which are as follows:
- Candidate’s Name
- Candidate’s Category
- Candidate’s Signature & Photo
- Roll Number
- Exam Center
- Exam Date and Time
- Important Instructions
It is important for the candidates to carry their admit cards along with an original photo id proof to appear for the examination.
