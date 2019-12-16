PSTET Admit Card 2019: Hall Ticket Releases at 3 PM at pstet.net

Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) will release the PSTET admit card for 2019 at 3 pm on 16 December 2019. Applicants can check and download the admit card from the official website at pstet.net.

The exam for Punjab School Examination Board will be held on 22 Decemebr 2019 (Sunday) as scheduled. Carrying the admit cards to appear for the examination is necessary. Applicants can download the admit card by entering the registration number and password. The direct link to download the PSTET admit card 2019 is mentioned below.