Probe Ordered After Maha College Mark Sheets Mention COVID-19
Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Bhuse said that no such order had been issued by the government.
Maharashtra’s Agriculture Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse has ordered an investigation after a private college in Amravati issued mark sheets for first and second-year B.Sc students while mentioning COVID-19 in brackets next to the word promoted.
Writing to the Director General of Maharashtra Council of Agriculture Education and Research and Vice Chancellors of agriculture universities, Bhuse said that no such order had been issued by the government.
In his tweet, Bhuse called asked authorities to “investigate and take action against those” who printed the word COVID-19 in the “absence of any order.”
The matter came to light after around 240 students of Shri Shivaji College of Horticulture were issued ‘COVID-19’ promoted mark sheets. According to various reports, students felt that the COVID label would jeopardise their chances of future admissions and employment opportunities.
