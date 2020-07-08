Politicians ‘Shocked’ Over CBSE’s Decision to Axe ‘Vital’ Topics

Following the decision of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to axe some of the crucial topics from high school curriculum such as Citizenship, Nationalism & Secularism across multiple subjects, under the garb of ‘rationalising’ the syllabus, the Board has drawn strong criticism from various quarters.

Reacting strongly, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia expressed 'reservations and concern over the manner and content of the syllabus reduction' of classes 9 to 12 for the academic session 2020-21 and said, "The topics of Social Science which are dropped are so relevant in a contemporary context that it is important that children learn about it through authentic source rather than through 'Whatsapp University'.”