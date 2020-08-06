COVID-19: 11 Students File Plea to Postpone JEE Main & NEET in SC

Amid growing calls for rescheduling entrance examinations, a group of 11 students from 11 states have moved the Supreme Court challenging the conduct of JEE Main and NEET (UG) 2020 exams in September.

The petition, filed by Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava on behalf of the 11 students, urges the central government to postpone JEE Main and NEET due to an ‘alarming rise’ in the number of coronavirus cases.