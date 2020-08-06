COVID-19: 11 Students File Plea to Postpone JEE Main & NEET in SC
The petition says that JEE Main and NEET (UG) should be conducted only after the pandemic subsides.
Amid growing calls for rescheduling entrance examinations, a group of 11 students from 11 states have moved the Supreme Court challenging the conduct of JEE Main and NEET (UG) 2020 exams in September.
The petition, filed by Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava on behalf of the 11 students, urges the central government to postpone JEE Main and NEET due to an ‘alarming rise’ in the number of coronavirus cases.
Apart from suggesting that these exams be held after the pandemic subsides, the plea also demands an increase in the number of exam centres. It also says that aspirants should be given a ‘fresh opportunity to... fill Forms.’
According to Advocate Srivastava, the plea was filed after the Ministry of Education and the NTA ‘failed to respond’ to an latter written by the India Wide Parents Association asking for these competitive exams to be postponed.
According to fresh dates announced by the Union Ministry of Education (formerly known as the Human Resource Development Ministry), JEE Main examination will be held between 1 and 6 September, JEE advanced on 27 September and NEET (UG) 2020 on 13 September.
