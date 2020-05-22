The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination on Friday, 22 May, said that the pending ICSE and ISC exams conducted by the board will now be held between 1 to 14 July, 2020. According to date sheets released by CISCE, pending exams for class 10 (ICSE) will be held between 2-12 July, while papers pending for class 12 (ISC) will be conducted between 1-14 July, 2020.Time Table for ICSE Class XGeography HCG Paper (2) - 2 JulyArt Paper (4) - 4 JulyGroup III Elective - 6 JulyHindi - 8 JulyBiology Science Paper (3) - 10 JulyEconomics - 12 JulyTime Table for Class XII ISC ExamsBiology Paper (1) - 1 JulyBusiness Studies - 3 JulyGeography - 5 JulyPsychology - 7 JulySociology - 9 JulyHome Science Paper (1) - 11 JulyEnglish Elective - 13 JulyArt 5- Craft - 14 July We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.