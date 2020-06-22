The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Punjab government to file its reply on a petition seeking the setting up of an expert committee to determine the feasibility and extent of online classes for different age groups by 15 July, reports The Indian Express.According to the report, the petition has been filed by group of parents from Ludhiana, Punjab, who have expressed concerns over the health of children due to prolonged exposure to virtual classes.The petitioners have asked for the participation of ophthalmologists, child psychologists, paediatricians, academicians, child welfare experts as well as parents in the expert panel, which would examine the impact of online classes on different age groups.In a hearing before the court, the counsel appearing for the parents contended that unregulated exposure to virtual classes could infringe on the fundamental right of children to health, while adding that schools were charging massive fees in the name of online classes.The court also issued a notice to the government in a separate petition seeking the formulation of SOPs and guidelines to ensure that the health of children sitting for long online classes is not adversely affected. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.