Over 150 Academicians Write to PM Modi Backing Conduct of JEE-NEET

Over 150 academicians including professors from Delhi University, JNU, Central University of Kerala, California University among others have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 27 August, supporting the conduct of JEE-NEET exams, adding that any further delay will mean compromising the future of the students.

"The dreams and future of our youth and students cannot be compromised at any cost. However, some are trying to play with the future of our students simply to propel their own political agenda and oppose the government.

"We hope and strongly believe that under your able leadership, the central government will successfully conduct the JEE and NEET exams taking full precautions to ensure that the future of students is taken care of and the academic calendar for 2020-21 is rolled out.