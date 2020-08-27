Over 150 Academicians Write to PM Modi Backing Conduct of JEE-NEET
Over 4 lakh admit cards for NEET were downloaded after the National Testing Agency (NTA) released them on Wednesday.
Over 150 academicians including professors from Delhi University, JNU, Central University of Kerala, California University among others have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 27 August, supporting the conduct of JEE-NEET exams, adding that any further delay will mean compromising the future of the students.
"The dreams and future of our youth and students cannot be compromised at any cost. However, some are trying to play with the future of our students simply to propel their own political agenda and oppose the government.
"We hope and strongly believe that under your able leadership, the central government will successfully conduct the JEE and NEET exams taking full precautions to ensure that the future of students is taken care of and the academic calendar for 2020-21 is rolled out.
Contrasting Views
The letter also cited the Supreme Court decision dismissing a petition for postponement of these exams saying that any further delay in conducting the tests would result in waste of a precious year for students.
The conduct of the exams have been a matter of intense public interest, invoking contrasting views with many backing the conduct of the exams with the aim to not delay the academic year further while many including, climate change activist Greta Thunberg, have opposed the conduct of the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Around 25 lakh students are expected to appear for JEE Main and NEET UG, which will be held from 1-6 September and 13 September respectively. Despite massive demands from aspirants, many of whom have to travel long distances during the pandemic to write exams, the NTA has decided to go ahead with the two tests.
