NTSE 2021 Stage 2 Admit Card Released

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2021 Stage 2 Admit card on October 9, 2021.

The admit card is for the purpose of the Stage 2 exam that is scheduled to be held on 24 October 2021. Hence, candidates can visit the official website ncert.nic.in to download the NTSE 2021 Admit card now.