The National Testing Agency has rescheduled the NCHM JEE 2020 examination which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on 25 May. According to an official notification, NCHM JEE 2020 examination will now be conducted on 22 June from 3-6 PM.The examination dates have been rescheduled by the NTA due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation across the country and the subsequent lockdown which has been further extended by the central government till 31 May.The official notification containing all the details are available on the official website - nchmjee.nta.nic.in.With regard to the NCHM jEE 2020 admit card, the notification clarifies that the dates for downloading the Admit card for NCHM JEE 2020 will be displayed 15 days prior to the examination, candidates will be able to download the admit card for the examination through the link which will be provided on the official website.NCHM JEE 2020 is conducted for the admission to the Hotel Management & Catering Technology offering BSc courses in 21 Central Institutes of Hotel Management and State Governments run Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM), 1 Public Sector Undertaking-IHM and 20 Private Institutes of Hotel Management.