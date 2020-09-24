NTA Opens NEET 2020 Application Correction Window till 30 Sept

According to an official NTA notice, this is the last chance for NEET 2020 candidates to make corrections to their application forms.

“No change in the application form will be accepted through fax/ application, including e-mail etc. The candidates are requested to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as it is the last chance of correction provided to the candidates. The candidates may also note that the e-mails sent by them earlier for correction may/ may not have been accounted for in their application form. Hence, they are requested to verify their application form very carefully themselves as it is the last chance of correction being provided to the candidates,” read NTA statement.

According to Education Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, around 85-90% candidates appeared for the NEET 2020 exam. A total of 14.37 lakh students appeared for the exam.