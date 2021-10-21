NAT 2021 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download
NAT 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 23 and 24 October 2021.
National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, 20 October, released the admit cards for National Aptitude Test (NAT) 2021.
Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit cards from NAT's official website: nat.nta.ac.in.
NAT 2021 exam will be conducted by NTA on 23 and 24 October 2021 in internet based mode.
NAT 2021: Exam Timings
23 October
Level 1 Exam: 11 am to 01 pm
Level 2 Exam: 04 pm to 06 pm
24 October
Level 3 Exam: 11 am to 01 pm
Level 4 Exam: 04 pm to 06 pm
How to Download NAT 2021 Admit Card?
Visit the official website of NAT: nat.nta.ac.in.
Click on 'NAT - 2021 Admit Card' on the home page.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your Application number and password/ date of birth.
Click on 'Sign In'
Your admit card link will appear on the screen.
Download and print a copy for future reference.
All candidates must note that they are required to download their admit card from the official website, as NTA will not send admit cards by post.
In case, any candidate(s face any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details contained in it, then they can contact the NTA help desk at 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at nat@nta.ac.in. For any technical Queries Candidates can call at 6364436664, 7829207426, 6364426664 or 7829207346.
Candidates are advised to keep visiting NAT's official website for further updates about the test.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.