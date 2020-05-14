NTA Alerts NEET Aspirants About Fake Calls Seeking Personal Data
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, 12 May, cautioned National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET 2020) candidates against answering calls that ask for personal details and information, stating that the agency will never ask for a candidate's personal details/information through calls, SMS or emails.
“All candidates who are due to appear for NEET (UG) 2020 examination are hereby informed that NTA does not ask for any personal details or information through calls, SMS or emails. If any such calls or messages/ emails are received, please don’t share any information,” read the NTA statement.
The medical entrance examination will be conducted on 26 July 2020. The NTA is planning to double the number of test centres to maintain social distancing during the exam.
The agency is also planning to seat two candidates apart by at least two metes which will required almost 6,000 testing centres to accommodate nearly 15 lakh NEET aspirants.
