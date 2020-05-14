NTA Alerts NEET Aspirants About Fake Calls Seeking Personal Data

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, 12 May, cautioned National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET 2020) candidates against answering calls that ask for personal details and information, stating that the agency will never ask for a candidate's personal details/information through calls, SMS or emails.

“All candidates who are due to appear for NEET (UG) 2020 examination are hereby informed that NTA does not ask for any personal details or information through calls, SMS or emails. If any such calls or messages/ emails are received, please don’t share any information,” read the NTA statement.