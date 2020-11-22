College Admissions: Riot-Hit Students Get 3 Months to Submit Docs

Students from violence-hit parts of northeast Delhi will now get three more months to submit original documents for college admissions, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has said in a directive to colleges and other higher educational institutions, reported news agency PTI.

The directive, Delhi government explained, was issued as students in many parts of northeast Delhi, which witnessed large-scale violence last February, could have lost their documents and would thereby require more time to submit duplicate documents issued by different boards and institutions.