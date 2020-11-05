NEET Counselling 2020 Round 1 Results Likely to be Released Soon

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will on Thursday, 5 November announce round 1 NEET 2020 counselling results. The results will be made available on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

The first round of counselling was held from 28 October to 2 November. However, the deadline for choice filling was extended twice by the counselling committee.

Candidates who are shortlisted in the first round will have to report for admission from 6-12 November.