NEET Counselling 2020 Round 1 Results Likely to be Released Soon
Candidates who are shortlisted in the first round will have to report for admission from 6-12 November.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will on Thursday, 5 November announce round 1 NEET 2020 counselling results. The results will be made available on the official website, mcc.nic.in.
The first round of counselling was held from 28 October to 2 November. However, the deadline for choice filling was extended twice by the counselling committee.
Steps To Check NEET 2020 Counseling Round 1 Result
- Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in
- Go to the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section
- Click on the result link
- Download the NEET 2020 counselling result PDF
- Check result using your allotment number.
The second round of NEET UG counselling will start on 18 November and the registration window will be available up to 22 November.
Registration for the mop-up round will start on 10 December and the results will be announced on 17 December.
