NEET Counselling 2020: Round 1 Reporting Date Extended to 14 Nov

“This for information to all the Candidates and the Participating colleges that the date for reporting/admission at the allotted colleges has been extended till 14th November, 2020,” reads the official MCC notice.

The MCC declared the results of NEET counselling 2020 Round 1 on 6 November 2020.

According to the official NEET 2020 schedule, the second round of NEET counselling 2020 will be held from 18-22 November. The second seat allotment results will be announced on 23 November.