NEET 2020: How to Prepare? What is the Cut-Off for Top Colleges?

After JEE Main, which was conducted in the first week of September, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up for medical entrance exam NEET scheduled to be held on 13 September. At least 7.9 lakh students have downloaded admit cards for the exam.

The Quint spoke to Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes and Anurag Tiwari, National Academic Director (Medical), Aakash Educational Services Limited to understand how candidates should prepare for the exams.

Based on responses from the experts, here’s a lowdown on NEET.