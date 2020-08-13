NCHMCT JEE 2020 Exam to be Held on 29 August, Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, 11 August, announced the official exam dates for the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Exam (NCHMCT JEE) 2020. The exam is computer-based and is scheduled for 29 August at centres across India. The exams will be held from 3-6 pm.

“The dates of downloading the admit card indicating roll number and centre of the examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of the examination on the official website of NTA and NCHM JEE 2020,”read the NTA’s official statement.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website nta.ac.in for the latest updates.