Coronavirus Crisis: Mumbai University Exams Postponed to 31 March
As part of the effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, Mumbai University exams have been postponed till 31 March, at the very least.
The Maharashtra government had earlier announced that lectures would not be held till the aforementioned date at colleges. But there had been widespread concern among students and parents about the university’s initial decision to continue with the exams as scheduled.
Uday Samant, Higher and Technical Education Minister of the Maharashtra government, spoke to The Quint about the latest decision to postpone the exams as well. Samant said, “We have decided that exams need to be postponed till 31 March for now. We will review the situation again around 27 or 28 March. Depending on what the coronavirus situation is in Maharashtra at that time, we will issue a fresh declaration. For now, teachers and staff members have been given leave till 25 March as well.”
Will this be applicable only to Mumbai University or to other universities in Maharashtra as well?
Uday Samant clarified, “All institutions of higher education, including private universities and colleges that fall under our department will have this rule applicable to them.”
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )