The Mizoram state government has resumed examinations for the high school leaving class 12 from Wednesday, 22 April. The examinations were postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported The Times of India.“The examination will be resumed on 22 April and will continue till 24 April in three remaining subjects in 84 centres across the state.”Lalchhandama Ralte, Mizoram Education Minister“The state government has also launched virtual classes on television to bridge the gap in the education system and reduce the inconvenience of the students,” Ralte added.The home classes were started on Monday and telecast on Doordarshan Kendra Aizawl between 3 pm and 5 pm for class 10 students in science and mathematics.Similar classes were also launched on local cable television ‘LPS’ on Wednesday at 4 pm and it will also be launched on another local cable television ‘Zonet’ from Thursday at 2 pm. These classes are also uploaded on Youtube.Ralte urged the students to attend the televised classes from their respective homes with notebooks and pens in their hands and also make use of the online tutorials uploaded on YouTube.The education minister said that the state government is currently in process organising a poster-making competition for students of primary schools and middle schools on various topics from Monday.The topic for primary school students was "Lockdown" while topic for middle school students was "Prevention from COVID-19." The competition will be concluded on Friday, he said.(With inputs from The Times of India)