Mizoram Class 12 Result 2020 Out: Direct Link Available Here
The result of class 12 board exams has been declared on the official Mizoram Board website at -mbse.edu.in
The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has declared the result of class 12 board exams. The result has been announced on the official website at - mbse.edu.in
Students who appeared for the class 12 examination can now visit the official website and check their respective results. Students will be required to have their respective roll numbers and other information before checking the result.
The direct link and steps to download the MBOSE class 12 result are given down below:
How to Check Mizoram Class 12 Board Exam Result 2020?
- Visit the official website of MBOSE-mbse.edu.in
- Click on the MBOSE Class 12 result link
- Enter the roll number in the link provided on the admit card
- Download the MBOSE HSSLC 2020 results
