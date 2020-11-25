Meghalaya Schools to Reopen From 1 December: Education Minister

Meghalaya Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Tuesday, 25 November, announced that schools in rural areas of the state will be allowed to reopen from 1 December for students of Class 6 onwards. Students will be allowed to attend school only with the consent of their parents.

The minister added that schools in rural areas are allowed to resume classes 6 onwards, except for those in certain areas in Ri-Bhoi district.

According to the Education Minister, “This decision was taken as penetration of online studies is only about 30 per cent.” But this is also an opportunity for the students to get remedial classes or a class as the case may be depending upon the school concerned.

Following the Union Home Ministry’s guidelines allowing states a flexible approach in reopening schools, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and a few others have reopened schools in a graded manner, mostly for Classes 9 to 12.