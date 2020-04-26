Meghalaya Class 12 Board Exams Likely to Resume on 20 May

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is likely to conduct the remaining Class 12 board exams starting 20 May. The Board is expected to release the result by 10 June, as per a statement issued by State Education Minister Lakhmen Rymbui. The examinations were postponed abruptly due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and the nationwide lockdown.

There are four examinations for Meghalaya Class 12 2020 Board that are pending. The following subjects yet to be examined by the board are - Mathematics, Statistics, Physical Education and Written Music.

To ensure that the answer scripts are evaluated as soon as possible, the state government will be arranging curfew passes for all teachers involved in the paper checking process. Curfew passes will be arranged for travel between Shillong to Tura, where the board headquarters is located.

(With inputs from Jagran Josh)