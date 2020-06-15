The Manipur Board of Secondary Education (BSEM) on Monday, 15 June, has declared the class 10 examination results on the official website. Students can check their resullts from 2 pm onward on bosem.in or manresults.nic.inAccording to a Hindustan Times report, over 38,000 students appeared for the Manipur BSEM class 10 board examinations in 2020, which inlcuded 19,824 female students.How to Check Manipur BSEM Class 10 Exam Results 2020?Visit the official website of Manipur Board: manresults.nic.in.Click on the link ‘Manipur SSLC Result 2020’.Enter the required information such as roll number and date of birth.Click on the ‘Submit’ button.The Manipur Board Class 10 Result 2020 will appear on your screen.Take the printout of the Manipur Board Class 10 Result 2020 for further reference. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.