The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) has declared the result of class 10 board exams. The result has been announced on the official website at - manresults.nic.inStudents who appeared for the class 10 examination can now visit the official website and check their respective results. Students will be required to have their respective roll numbers and other information before checking the result.The direct link and steps to download the COHSEM class 10 result are given down below:How to Check Manipur Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020?Visit the official website of Manipur Board that is manresults.nic.in.Click on the link ‘Manipur SSLC Result 2020’Enter the required information such as roll number and date of birth.Click on the ‘Submit’ button.The Manipur Board Class 10 Result 2020 will appear on your screen.Take the printout of the Manipur Board Class 10 Result 2020 for further reference. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.