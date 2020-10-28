Majority CBSE Class 10 in Maha Yet to Receive Marksheet: Report
In Maharashtra, over 72,000 students cleared their CBSE Class 10 exams this year.
With over 72,000 students having cleared the CBSE class 10 exam in Maharashtra this year, several schools have stated that despite several reminders to the board, majority students are yet to receive their official marksheets, reported the Hindustan Times. The CBSE class 10 results for the year 2020 were release in 15 July.
According to the report, the delay in delivering the mark sheet is creating a hurdle for majority of class 10 students who wish to switch to the Maharashtra Education board and require the official mark sheet to apply for junior colleges.
“Majority of our students wish to switch to the state board after Class 10 and they need to apply under the online admission portal for junior college admissions. Since they have still not got their original marksheets, they are worried that colleges might not accept their applications,” reported Hindustan Times, quoting a principal of a CBSE school in Kharghar.
CBSE class 10 students can view their official results online and access their certification on DigiLocker. However, majority colleges in India require a physical copy of the marksheets for finalising admissions.
The admission for first year junior college is yet to start due to the Supreme Court’s interim oder on Maratha reservation, students are required to upload a copy of their official mark sheet on the college admission portals.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.