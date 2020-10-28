Majority CBSE Class 10 in Maha Yet to Receive Marksheet: Report

With over 72,000 students having cleared the CBSE class 10 exam in Maharashtra this year, several schools have stated that despite several reminders to the board, majority students are yet to receive their official marksheets, reported the Hindustan Times. The CBSE class 10 results for the year 2020 were release in 15 July.

According to the report, the delay in delivering the mark sheet is creating a hurdle for majority of class 10 students who wish to switch to the Maharashtra Education board and require the official mark sheet to apply for junior colleges.

“Majority of our students wish to switch to the state board after Class 10 and they need to apply under the online admission portal for junior college admissions. Since they have still not got their original marksheets, they are worried that colleges might not accept their applications,” reported Hindustan Times, quoting a principal of a CBSE school in Kharghar.